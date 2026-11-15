SpaceX's latest Starship test takes unexpected turn
By Alimat Aliyeva
SpaceX launched its giant Starship rocket on its 15th flight test on Friday, but the Super Heavy booster failed to return to the launch site for a planned catch by the launch tower's mechanical arms, instead splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico.
The rocket lifted off from SpaceX's Starbase facility in Texas at approximately 4:48 p.m. Central Time.
The mission marked SpaceX's first planned attempt to catch both the Super Heavy booster and the Starship spacecraft using the launch tower's mechanical arms during a single flight.
However, following stage separation, the booster was diverted from its planned return to the launch site and instead completed an offshore splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.
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