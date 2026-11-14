Arda Güler's future at Real Madrid takes new turn
By Alimat Aliyeva
Turkish midfielder Arda Güler has reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Real Madrid over a new five-year contract that will include a significant salary increase.
The Spanish giants have agreed to extend the 21-year-old's contract, with the new deal set to improve his financial terms.
Under his current contract, Güler earns €6.25 million annually, excluding bonuses. His salary is expected to increase to €8 million per year under the proposed agreement.
Following the signing, the Turkish international will earn approximately €153,846 per week and €21,917 per day.
It is worth noting that Güler has made 14 appearances for Real Madrid this season, scoring four goals and providing seven assists.
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