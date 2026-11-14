Azerbaijan celebrates legacy of satirical poet Mirza Alakbar Sabir [PHOTOS]

14 November 2026 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A book presentation and an exhibition titled "Sabir's Words, the Eyes of Time" have been held at the Khatai Art Center in Baku, marking the 115th anniversary of the death of prominent Azerbaijani satirical poet Mirza Alakbar Sabir.

The publication, prepared by the Mirza Alakbar Sabir Foundation, celebrates the poet's rich literary legacy while exploring its artistic interpretations in Azerbaijani visual arts.

Speaking at the event, Sevda Tahirli, President of the Mirza Alakbar Sabir Foundation, described the book as a valuable collection of artistic perspectives inspired by the poet's enduring legacy and captured by generations of Azerbaijani artists.

She noted that the publication brings together illustrations, graphic works and other visual materials created by renowned artists to accompany Sabir's poetry from 1906 to the present day.

Many of these works had previously been scattered across different books and periodicals or featured only partially in individual publications. The project has brought them together systematically for the first time.

According to Tahirli, the collection offers an opportunity to explore not only Sabir's literary works but also how different generations of Azerbaijani artists have interpreted his poetry, particularly its social themes and satirical ideas.

She added that the project's main objectives include introducing Sabir's legacy to wider audiences, highlighting the connections between literature and other art forms, and preserving illustrations inspired by his works for future generations.

The project was implemented with financial support from the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The event also featured speeches by Fuad Mammadov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Agency for State Support to NGOs; Aygun Bagirli, Scientific Secretary of the Institute of Literature named after Nizami Ganjavi of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences; People's Artist Arif Huseynov; Seyfaddin Altayli, Associate Professor at Baku Eurasian University; Vafa Allahyarova, the only female artist whose works are featured in the collection; and Jeyhun Ashurov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Association for the Support of Health and Thermal Tourism.

The speakers emphasized that Sabir's works, while reflecting the social challenges of his time, remain relevant today, encouraging critical thinking, education and respect for national and moral values.

They also highlighted the importance of initiatives that preserve the legacy of prominent literary figures, strengthen the relationship between literature and visual arts, and encourage younger generations to take an interest in national cultural heritage.

Alongside the book presentation, visitors had the opportunity to explore an exhibition featuring illustrations and graphic works included in the publication.

The exhibition showcases the different artistic interpretations of Sabir's poetry, offering visitors an insight into how artists have brought the poet's satirical ideas, characters and literary imagery to life.