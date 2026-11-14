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Saturday, November 14, 2026

Azerbaijan’s oil production capacity stands at 440,000 barrels per day, IEA says

14 November 2026 17:49 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s oil production capacity stands at 440,000 barrels per day, IEA says
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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According to the report, Azerbaijan's daily crude oil output decreased from 440,000 barrels in September to 430,000 barrels in October.

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