US raises possibility of Ukraine withdrawing from Donbas in exchange for NATO membership

14 November 2026 21:47 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The United States has asked Ukraine whether it would be willing to withdraw from Donbas in exchange for NATO membership.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made the remarks during a conversation with journalists, noting that this was the first time the US side had raised such a question.

Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine would not retreat or surrender its territories. However, he said Kyiv would be prepared to discuss such a scenario with Ukrainian society if it were accompanied by a comprehensive security package.

He said the package would have to include concrete security guarantees from NATO and the European Union, a strong Ukrainian military equipped with the necessary weapons and backed by sufficient financial resources, as well as a plan providing financial support for the country's reconstruction.

"If the US side confirms this to us together with our other NATO partners, I will then seek the opinion of our society: do we accept this or not?" the Ukrainian president said.