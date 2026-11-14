Turkiye sets new record for daily wind power generation

14 November 2026 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Turkiye generated a total of 986,783 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity yesterday, according to data compiled from the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ).

Wind power plants accounted for the largest share of electricity generation, surpassing both dam-based hydroelectric power plants and imported coal-fired power stations.

Electricity generation from dam-based hydroelectric plants reached 187,078 MWh, while imported coal-fired power plants produced 146,683 MWh. These sources accounted for 19% and 14.9% of Turkiye's total electricity generation, respectively.

Meanwhile, Turkiye set an all-time record for daily wind power generation, producing 276,794 MWh of electricity from wind turbines.

Wind power accounted for 28.1% of the country's total electricity generation, marking its highest-ever daily contribution.

The previous daily record for wind power generation was set on January 3, when output reached 259,076 MWh.

According to TEİAŞ data, Turkiye's electricity consumption totalled 978,790 MWh yesterday.

The country also exported 9,235 MWh of electricity and imported 2,129 MWh during the same period.