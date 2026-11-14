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Saturday, November 14, 2026

Azerbaijan's banks conduct 1,648 Bloomberg transactions worth 57.6 billion manats

14 November 2026 22:16 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's banks conduct 1,648 Bloomberg transactions worth 57.6 billion manats
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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Azerbaijani banks conducted 1,648 transactions worth a total of 57.6 billion manats through the Bloomberg trading system in January-September 2026.

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