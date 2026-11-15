Brent oil rises as US light crude prices decline
Oil prices have recorded mixed movements on international markets, with Brent crude edging higher while US benchmark Light crude registered a slight decline.
Brent crude futures traded on London's ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) rose by $0.02 per barrel to reach $95.84.
Meanwhile, Light crude futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell by $0.18 per barrel, settling at $88.56.
The latest trading figures indicate differing price movements between the two major international oil benchmarks.
Brent crude, widely used as a global benchmark for oil prices, recorded a marginal increase, while US-traded Light crude moved lower during the trading session.
Investors and market participants continue to monitor developments in global oil markets, with prices influenced by supply and demand dynamics, geopolitical developments and expectations surrounding the global economy.
The performance of the two benchmarks remains an important indicator of broader trends in the international energy market.
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