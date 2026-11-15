Azerbaijan looks to Chinese investment to build new industrial economy

15 November 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s growing economic partnership with China is opening new opportunities for industrial development, investment diversification and regional connectivity. The recent meeting between Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Gao Bo, chairman of the board of CSCEC International, has brought another potentially significant dimension of this relationship into focus: the establishment of an Azerbaijan-China Industrial Park and the implementation of large-scale industrial and infrastructure projects.

The discussions reflect Azerbaijan’s broader economic strategy of strengthening its non-oil sector, attracting international capital and expanding domestic production capacity. Cooperation with one of China’s major construction and infrastructure companies could support these objectives by combining investment opportunities with engineering expertise, advanced technologies and extensive international experience.

The proposed Azerbaijan-China Industrial Park deserves particular attention. Such a project could become a platform for Chinese manufacturers seeking to establish production facilities in the South Caucasus while providing Azerbaijan with additional industrial capacity, skilled employment and opportunities for export growth.

China has developed extensive experience in industrial park construction, manufacturing clusters, infrastructure development and technology-based production. Bringing this experience to Azerbaijan could accelerate the development of industries ranging from construction materials and electrical equipment to machinery, renewable energy components and industrial technologies.

For Azerbaijan, the economic significance of such cooperation extends beyond the volume of foreign investment attracted. The central objective is to transform investment into productive capacity, generate additional value within the domestic economy and strengthen the country's position in regional supply chains.

The non-oil sector has increasingly become a major priority of Azerbaijan's economic development agenda. According to official figures, Azerbaijan's gross domestic product reached approximately 87.7 billion manats in January-August 2026, while non-oil and gas industrial production recorded growth of 5.4 percent. These figures demonstrate the importance of expanding manufacturing activities and developing new sources of economic growth.

Chinese investment could contribute to this transformation through the establishment of production facilities, the development of industrial infrastructure and the participation of local companies in international supply chains. Every new manufacturing enterprise creates demand for transportation, construction, engineering, maintenance, packaging and other supporting services, generating economic activity across multiple sectors.

Employment creation represents another important dimension. Industrial projects require engineers, technicians, construction workers, logistics specialists and administrative professionals. Their operations can also stimulate demand for vocational education and specialised training, helping Azerbaijani workers acquire skills aligned with modern manufacturing requirements.

The potential geographical dimension of this partnership is equally important. Azerbaijan's liberated territories offer significant opportunities for industrial development as reconstruction and economic reintegration continue. Industrial facilities established in these territories could contribute to employment creation, local business development and the formation of sustainable economic centres.

The development of manufacturing activities in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur would complement investments in roads, electricity networks, water infrastructure, residential construction and transport connectivity. Chinese companies with experience in large-scale infrastructure projects could bring additional technical and organisational capabilities to this process. Industrial employment would also strengthen the economic foundations of the Great Return programme by creating opportunities for returning residents.

Azerbaijan's geographical position provides another compelling advantage for potential Chinese investors. Located at the intersection of important East-West transport routes, the country offers access to the Caspian region, Türkiye, the South Caucasus and European markets. The Middle Corridor, connecting China and Central Asia with Europe through the Caspian Sea and Azerbaijan, further strengthens this strategic position.

Manufacturing products in Azerbaijan could therefore provide Chinese companies with opportunities to serve several regional markets. Meanwhile, the expansion of industrial production would increase demand for freight transportation, warehousing, port services and logistics infrastructure, creating additional benefits for the national economy.

Energy cooperation also offers considerable potential. Azerbaijan's investments in renewable electricity generation, transmission infrastructure and green energy export capacity could support the development of energy-intensive manufacturing industries. Chinese expertise in solar technologies, electrical equipment and energy storage systems could complement Azerbaijan's ambitions in this field.

The success of the proposed partnership will ultimately depend on the quality of its implementation. Investment agreements, production targets, technology transfer, local workforce participation and export opportunities should form the foundations of individual projects. Strong cooperation between Chinese investors, Azerbaijani institutions and domestic businesses could maximise the economic benefits.

The meeting between Jabbarov and Gao Bo represents an opportunity to advance this agenda. Turning the discussions into concrete industrial projects could strengthen Azerbaijan's manufacturing base, create thousands of employment opportunities over time and expand the country's role in regional production networks.

Azerbaijan's economic future increasingly depends on its ability to convert geographical advantages, international partnerships and infrastructure investments into productive industries. Cooperation with Chinese companies could become an important contributor to that transformation, positioning the country as a growing manufacturing and logistics centre between Asia and Europe.