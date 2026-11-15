Iran says attacks on US military bases are acts of self-defence

15 November 2026 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Military and diplomatic tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate, with Tehran defending its attacks on neighbouring countries as acts of self-defence under international law.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei made the remarks during a press conference, invoking Article 51 of the United Nations Charter to justify Iran's strikes on neighbouring countries.

Baghaei said Iran's attacks were purely defensive in nature and targeted only US military bases allegedly used to launch strikes against Iran.

He also accused Gulf countries of providing logistical support for US military operations against Iran and allowing missiles, drones and aircraft to be launched from military bases located on their territory.

The Iranian spokesperson claimed that Tehran had evidence supporting these allegations and stressed that the issue would be closely pursued through diplomatic channels.

Addressing the nuclear issue, Baghaei categorically denied that Tehran had held any discussions with Washington about suspending or reducing uranium enrichment.

"No, we are not at that stage at all. During this period, we have held no discussions on the details of the nuclear issue," he said.