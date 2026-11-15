Rain and strong winds expected in Baku on November 16

15 November 2026 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Rain and strong winds are expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on November 16, while several regions of Azerbaijan may experience precipitation, thunderstorms and snowfall in mountainous areas.

According to the National Hydrometeorological Service, intermittent rainfall is forecast in some parts of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. Rain may temporarily become heavy in isolated areas before gradually easing in the morning. Most of the day is expected to remain dry.

Strong northwesterly winds will gradually weaken towards the evening.

Night-time temperatures in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will range from 7°C to 9°C, while daytime temperatures are expected to reach 10°C to 12°C.

Atmospheric pressure will stand at 769 mm of mercury, with relative humidity ranging from 70% to 80% at night and 60% to 65% during the day.

In other regions of the country, intermittent precipitation is expected in some areas, with snowfall forecast in mountainous districts. Rain may intensify in isolated locations and be accompanied by thunderstorms.

Precipitation is expected to gradually stop across most regions by the evening. Fog may also develop in some areas, while moderate westerly winds could occasionally strengthen overnight and during the morning.

Temperatures across the country's lowland regions will range from 5°C to 9°C at night and 14°C to 17°C during the day. In mountainous areas, temperatures are expected to fall to between -3°C and -7°C at night and remain between 0°C and -3°C during the daytime.