Italy fines Meta over Facebook users' privacy violations

15 November 2026 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Italy's Data Protection Authority (Garante della Privacy) has fined Meta €805 million for allegedly violating users' privacy and accessing personal information without their consent.

The penalty follows an investigation into Facebook's access to photos, videos and related information stored in the smartphone galleries of Android users in Italy without obtaining their consent or providing adequate information.

The issue concerns a feature introduced on Facebook in 2023 called "Get suggestions from your gallery while browsing Facebook." According to the Italian regulator, the feature allowed the platform to access users' personal media content without the necessary authorisation.

Under the authority's decision, Meta must deactivate the feature within 60 days if it does not request users' permission.

The investigation was launched in July 2025 following a complaint filed by the Bolzano Consumer Protection Centre. The resulting fine amounts to approximately 0.47% of Meta's global annual turnover.

In determining the penalty, the regulator considered several factors, including the potential impact on nearly 20 million Android users in Italy, the duration of the alleged violations and the company's level of cooperation during the investigation.

The decision highlights growing regulatory scrutiny of how major technology companies collect, access and process personal data, particularly information stored on users' mobile devices.

The case also underscores the importance of obtaining clear user consent and ensuring transparency when digital platforms introduce features that involve access to personal information.