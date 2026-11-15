Azerbaijan congratulates Palestine on National Day

15 November 2026 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has extended congratulations to Palestine on the occasion of its National Day.

The congratulatory message was published on the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's official account on the social media platform X.

"We sincerely congratulate the people and government of Palestine on the occasion of their National Day! Happy National Day!" the ministry said in its message.

The gesture reflects Azerbaijan's diplomatic engagement with Palestine and its practice of marking important national occasions of partner countries through official messages.