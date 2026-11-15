Diesel fuel prices decline across United States

15 November 2026 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The average price of diesel fuel in the United States has fallen below $6 per gallon for the first time in two months, signalling a decline in fuel costs across the country.

According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum market analysis at fuel price tracking service GasBuddy, the average US diesel price dropped to $5.99 per gallon on November 14.

However, the American Automobile Association (AAA) reported a slightly higher figure, putting the national average diesel price at $6.04 per gallon.

The difference between the two estimates reflects variations in the data collection and calculation methods used by the organisations.

The latest figures indicate that diesel prices have eased from their recent levels, although the national average remains relatively high.

Diesel is a major fuel for freight transportation, agriculture and industrial operations. Consequently, changes in its price can have a direct impact on transport costs, supply chains and the broader economy.

Motorists and businesses across the United States continue to monitor fuel prices as market conditions evolve.