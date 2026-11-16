Azerbaijani club's star named FIBA Europe Cup player of round

16 November 2026 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Landau Lions basketball player De Ondre Jackson has been named the Most Valuable Player of the Sixth Round of the FIBA Europe Cup following an outstanding individual performance against Swiss side Geneva Lions.

Jackson delivered an impressive display despite his team's defeat, scoring 34 points in the European competition. He also recorded two rebounds and two assists, finishing the game with an efficiency rating of 30.

The American guard's remarkable performance made him one of the standout players of the sixth round, earning him individual recognition in the FIBA Europe Cup.

However, Jackson's impressive scoring contribution was not enough to secure victory for Landau Lions. The team suffered an 85-77 defeat against Geneva Lions in their away fixture in Switzerland.

Despite the disappointing result, Jackson demonstrated his offensive quality and ability to make a significant impact at the highest level of the competition. His 34-point performance highlighted his importance to the German club's attacking game.

The sixth-round recognition represents a notable individual achievement for Jackson, particularly as he managed to produce such impressive numbers against a competitive opponent on their home court.

Although Landau Lions were unable to leave Switzerland with a victory, Jackson's performance provided a positive individual highlight from the European encounter.