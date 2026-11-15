Supertanker carrying oil reportedly sinks after explosion in Persian Gulf
A supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of oil has reportedly sunk following an explosion caused by a sea mine in the southern waters of the Persian Gulf.
The information was released by the public relations department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy.
According to the statement, the incident occurred as the vessel was allegedly attempting to secretly cross the Strait of Hormuz using an unauthorised southern route.
Following the explosion, a major fire broke out aboard the tanker, which subsequently sank. Another vessel travelling along the same route was also reportedly engulfed in flames.
Iranian authorities have urged fishermen operating in the area to observe safety precautions. Shipowners and shipping companies have also been warned against approaching the prohibited zone near the Strait of Hormuz.
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