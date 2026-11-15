Azerbaijan water resources agency chairman inspects facilities in Nakhchivan

15 November 2026 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA), Zaur Mikayilov, has inspected several administrative buildings during a working visit to Nakhchivan.

During the visit, Mikayilov toured the administrative building of the Nakhchivan Regional Department No. 14 of the State Water Control Service for Water Use and Protection, operating under the Agency.

He also visited the Nakhchivan City Water and Sewerage Administration, which operates under the Agency's Large Cities Water Supply Service.

Making his first visit to the facilities since the completion of renovation works, Mikayilov reviewed the newly created working conditions, existing infrastructure and facilities provided for employees.

During a meeting with staff, the Agency chairman stressed the importance of improving service quality in the water management sector, ensuring more efficient work processes, enhancing public satisfaction and increasing the responsiveness of services provided to citizens.