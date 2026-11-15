Azerbaijan National Library launches virtual exhibition for International Day of Tolerance

15 November 2026 21:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Azerbaijan National Library has launched a virtual book exhibition titled "November 16 – International Day for Tolerance", making it available to readers and online visitors.

The exhibition features materials exploring the origins and significance of the International Day for Tolerance, Azerbaijan's traditions of tolerance, multiculturalism and the principles of peaceful coexistence.

It also showcases newspaper and magazine articles on the subject, alongside books published in Azerbaijani and foreign languages.

The initiative aims to highlight the importance of tolerance, intercultural dialogue and peaceful coexistence while providing readers with access to relevant educational and literary resources.