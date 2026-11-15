Azerbaijan's Youth Olympic medalists return home with six medals from Dakar 2026 [PHOTOS]

15 November 2026 19:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijan's silver medalists at the 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, have returned home alongside other members of the national delegation.

The returning delegation included taekwondo athlete Adil Kazimli (-73 kg), boxer Gular Huseynova (51 kg), Anar Baghirov, head of the International Relations Department of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) and Azerbaijan's Chef de Mission, coaches, Olympic team doctor Ruslan Sharifov and other athletes who competed at the Games.

A welcoming ceremony was held at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, attended by representatives of the National Olympic Committee, the Azerbaijan Taekwondo and Boxing Federations, coaches, media and members of the sporting community.

Speaking at the airport, national taekwondo team head coach Elnur Amanov said Kazimli had faced tough competition on his way to the final.

He noted that African athletes had been among Kazimli's main rivals before the final, where he faced an opponent from Jordan.

"Adil lost the initiative at a crucial moment, just one step away from the gold medal. Nevertheless, the silver medal is also a significant achievement. I believe we will achieve even better results in the future," Amanov said.

Anar Baghirov also commented on Azerbaijan's overall performance at the Games, highlighting the achievements of the young athletes.

"The Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games have come to an end. Represented by 13 young athletes, the Azerbaijani team finished the competition with three gold and three silver medals. Competing under such challenging and highly competitive conditions is extremely difficult, but our athletes successfully overcame this challenge," he said.

Baghirov added that, alongside the six medalists, other members of the national team had also demonstrated determination and commitment.

"Winning six medals at competitions held in such challenging conditions and amid intense competition is a major achievement," he noted.

Silver medalist Gular Huseynova said her result would mark a new chapter in the history of Azerbaijani boxing.

"I believe this award at the Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games will serve as a springboard for future achievements. I hope to repeat this success at the senior Summer Olympic Games in the near future," she said.

Taekwondo silver medalist Adil Kazimli also described his participation in the Games as particularly memorable, noting that the competition coincided with Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrations.

"We were celebrating our Victory Day while the Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games were taking place. I am very happy to have won a medal on such a significant day," he said.

Azerbaijan Finishes Dakar 2026 with Six Medals

Azerbaijan was represented by 13 athletes across eight sports at the Games, finishing with three gold and three silver medals.

The gold medals were won by:

Ibrahim Talibov – judo (55 kg).

Tunar Guliyev – beach wrestling (70 kg).

Elgun Karimli – beach wrestling (90 kg).

The silver medals went to:

Nihad Suleymanli – beach wrestling (80 kg).

Adil Kazimli – taekwondo (73 kg).

Gular Huseynova – boxing (51 kg).

With this result, Azerbaijan finished 13th in the overall medal standings. China topped the table with 18 gold, eight silver and seven bronze medals.