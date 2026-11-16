Trump and Netanyahu's social media accounts reportedly targeted in cyberattack attempts [PHOTOS]

16 November 2026 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump's social media accounts have reportedly been targeted by attempted cyberattacks, raising concerns over the security of the Israeli leader's online communications.

Suspicious cyber activity involving the prime minister's account has been observed, although the nature and extent of the reported attempts remain unclear.

Several social media accounts have alleged that the attacks originated from Iran. However, no official confirmation has been issued regarding the identity of those responsible or their possible motives.

It also remains unknown whether the reported attempts resulted in any breach of the account's security.

The incident is reportedly under investigation, with further details yet to be disclosed.