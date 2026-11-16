Over 164,000 people employed in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister Says
More than 164,000 people have found employment in Azerbaijan during the first 10 months of this year, Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population Rashad Mustafayev has said.
The Deputy Minister made the remarks while addressing the National Employment Forum on Monday.
Mustafayev noted that the scale and pace of changes in the labour market were increasingly becoming evident in everyday life.
"Artificial intelligence is transforming work processes, while digital solutions are creating new areas of activity. Traditional professions, meanwhile, are being supplemented with new skills. These developments require every country to adapt its human capital to the changing needs of the economy," he said.
He stressed that acquiring new knowledge and pursuing professional development had become everyday necessities for both employees and employers.
According to the deputy minister, the World Economic Forum forecasts that an average of 39% of workers' existing skills will change or become outdated by 2030.
"The key message conveyed by these figures is clear: learning, upgrading skills and adapting to changes in the labour market will become increasingly important for everyone. The success of countries will depend on how effectively they prepare their populations for this process," Mustafayev added.
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