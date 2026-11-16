Houthis advance towards Yemen government's temporary headquarters in Aden
Yemen's Houthi movement is advancing towards the southern port city of Aden, where the internationally recognized government maintains its temporary headquarters. Houthi forces are reportedly positioned approximately 50 kilometres from the city.
According to Arab media reports, the Yemeni government is deploying additional troops from other parts of the country to strengthen Aden's defences.
Al Jazeera reported that government forces would also be redeployed from areas near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to reinforce the city's security.
Meanwhile, the Houthis have claimed that they have taken control of areas along the Red Sea coast from which government forces have withdrawn.
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