Masked robbers steal rare Pokémon cards in Denmark

16 November 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Masked suspects have robbed a Pokémon trading card store at Lyngby Storcenter shopping mall near Copenhagen, Denmark, stealing collectible cards worth more than 1 million Danish kroner (approximately $155,000).

Police said between three and five suspects stormed the Rogerz store and threatened an employee with an object resembling a handgun.

The robbers smashed glass display cases and stole valuable Pokémon trading cards. One of the showcases reportedly contained cards worth up to 200,000 kroner.

Following the robbery, the suspects fled the scene in a red Mazda. Police have launched a search operation and are appealing to witnesses to provide any information that could help identify and locate those responsible.

In recent years, high-value Pokémon cards have increasingly become targets of theft and armed robberies. In October, three people were convicted in Sweden for robbing a family and stealing collectible cards worth approximately 65,000 kroner.

Some rare Pokémon cards can fetch millions of dollars at auction. In February, the Pikachu Illustrator card owned by American YouTuber Logan Paul was sold for a record $16 million.