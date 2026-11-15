Aghdam hosts conference on career opportunities for young medical workers [PHOTOS]

15 November 2026 23:26 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The latest stage of the "Young Healthcare Professionals' Conference" project has been held in the liberated city of Aghdam, bringing together young medical workers and representatives of government institutions, healthcare organisations and trade unions.

The initiative was organised by the Republican Committee of the Azerbaijan Healthcare Workers' Trade Union, with the support of the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend districts, the Ministry of Health and the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance (TABIB).

The conference aimed to address the labour rights, psychological well-being and career opportunities of young healthcare professionals, while encouraging their professional activities in Azerbaijan's regions.

Participants included representatives of government agencies, healthcare institutions and trade unions, as well as young medical professionals from Aghdam and 11 other cities and districts in the surrounding areas.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Faig Hajiyev, an official from the Presidential Special Representative Office in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend, highlighted the importance of the initiative.

He noted that such events provide young healthcare professionals with opportunities to exchange experience, advance their careers and contribute to strengthening regional healthcare services.

Elnara Muradova, chairperson of the Republican Committee of the Azerbaijan Healthcare Workers' Trade Union, said protecting labour rights, improving social welfare and supporting young medical professionals working in the regions remained among the organisation's key priorities.

She also stressed the importance of regional conferences in helping young specialists share experiences and discuss challenges encountered in their professional activities.

Other speakers highlighted the need to increase the role of young professionals in the healthcare system and strengthen the workforce in regional medical institutions.

The conference featured two panel discussions.

The first, titled "Professional Challenges for Young Healthcare Workers", focused on career planning, continuing education, mental health protection and the role of trade unions.

The second panel, "Development Opportunities for Young Professionals in the Regions", addressed challenges facing young medical staff, legal risks, the protection of patients' rights and opportunities for sustainable employment outside major urban centres.

Participants also had the opportunity to ask questions and receive answers from the speakers.

An intellectual competition was organised among young healthcare professionals as part of the interactive programme.

The event continued with a cultural performance featuring the "Karabakh" instrumental ensemble of Aghdam Music College, as well as Honoured Artist Sabuhi Ibayev, head of a department at the Faculty of Arts of Karabakh University, and his students.

The conference is part of a series of initiatives organised by the Republican Committee to support young healthcare professionals and strengthen regional staffing capacity.

Previous conferences under the project were held in Shamakhi, Gabala, Tovuz, Yardimli and Guba districts, as well as the city of Mingachevir.