AZAL to operate all Baku–Istanbul flights via Istanbul Airport from January 2027
Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will operate all flights between Baku and Istanbul through Istanbul International Airport (IST) starting January 4, 2027, the airline has announced.
According to Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, the decision is part of efforts to optimise its flight schedule and consolidate operations at one of the region's largest international aviation hubs.
The airline said the move is intended to improve operational efficiency while providing passengers with more convenient connections to international destinations.
“The aim is to increase efficiency in organising flights, while also creating more convenient opportunities for passengers to plan their onward journeys thanks to Istanbul International Airport's extensive international route network,” the company said in a statement.
The announcement follows reports circulating on social media that AZAL plans to suspend flights to Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen International Airport from the beginning of 2027.
Under the revised arrangement, all AZAL flights on the Baku–Istanbul route will be concentrated at Istanbul Airport from January 4.
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