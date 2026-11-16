Azerbaijan and Armenia to hold new civil society meeting before year-end

16 November 2026 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Another meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society representatives under the Peace Bridge initiative is scheduled to take place in Armenia before the end of 2026.

Farhad Mammadov, Azerbaijan's coordinator for the Peace Bridge initiative and Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism, confirmed the plans in comments to Trend.

According to Mammadov, the next round of discussions will be hosted by Armenia, continuing the series of meetings aimed at strengthening dialogue and mutual trust between the two countries' civil societies.

The Peace Bridge dialogue platform was established to promote confidence-building measures and maintain sustainable communication between Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society representatives.

The initiative provides a framework for regular discussions on the peace process, regional security and the role of media and civil society in supporting bilateral engagement.

The first meeting under the initiative took place in Yerevan on October 21–22, 2025, when participants identified the main areas for future dialogue.

A subsequent meeting was held in Baku on November 21–22, 2025, bringing together experts and representatives of non-governmental organisations from both countries.

The most recent gathering took place in Azerbaijan's Gabala district on April 10–12, focusing on the development of dialogue and direct contacts between Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society representatives.