Azerbaijani short film wins International Award at Hague Film Festival 2026 [PHOTOS]

16 November 2026 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijani short fiction film The Dance of Triumph has won the top award at the 2026 Hague International Film Festival, taking first place in the festival's main category, “Global Peace, Harmony and Human Rights.”

Co-produced by the House of Jalaal (Adibin Evi) and ASAN TV, the film was selected as the winner following a unanimous decision by the festival's 13-member jury.

The jury reviewed 503 films submitted since the beginning of the year. Ultimately, 63 films from 23 countries were selected for the international film programme, held in The Hague from November 13 to 15.

Four productions competed for the top honour in the main category: Azerbaijan's The Dance of Triumph, Montenegro's Obraz/The Tower of Strength, Free Fish, a co-production between Palestine and Portugal, and the UK's Bystander.

According to the jury's statement, announced at the awards ceremony, the Azerbaijani film stood out for its outstanding aesthetics, professional acting and compelling storyline. The jury unanimously selected it as the category winner.

Accepting the award, Shafag Mehraliyeva, executive director of the House of Jalaal and one of the film's creators, said that screening the production in The Hague held special significance for the creative team. The Dutch city is widely known as the “City of Peace and Justice” and hosts the headquarters of the International Court of Justice.

“Even through a short fiction film, we once again call on humanity to place international law and humanism above all else in resolving conflicts,” Mehraliyeva said.

She also highlighted the fact that Azerbaijani cinema is almost as old as world cinema, expressing gratitude to the jury and audience for their appreciation and recognition of the country's film industry.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the Netherlands, Anar Ajimov, represented the country's diplomatic corps at the awards ceremony.

The Dance of Triumph is based on Heyvagulu, a short story by Yashar Bunyad, which won the Mir Jalal Story Competition. The film was produced with the support of Balakhani Operating Company LTD, an oil and gas production company, and directed by Garay Hasan.

The leading roles are played by Azer Aydemir, Gunay Ahmad, Nurlan Mursalzade and Niyaz Ilyasoglu. Veterans employed by the production company also appear in several scenes.

The Hague award marks the film's seventh international achievement during the 2026 festival season. Earlier this year, The Dance of Triumph received recognition at international film festivals in India, Sweden, Russia, Türkiye, Germany, Canada and Bulgaria.