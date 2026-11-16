Azernews.Az

Monday, November 16, 2026

East–West transport corridor handles 14.7 million tonnes of cargo in nine months

16 November 2026 12:38 (UTC+04:00)
East–West transport corridor handles 14.7 million tonnes of cargo in nine months
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan's East–West transport corridor handled 14.7413 million tonnes of cargo in January–September 2026, the highest volume among the country's major international transport corridors, according to the State Statistical Committee. Official figures show that cargo transportation across Azerbaijan's international transport corridors reached a combined...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more