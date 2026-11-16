East–West transport corridor handles 14.7 million tonnes of cargo in nine months

16 November 2026 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan's East–West transport corridor handled 14.7413 million tonnes of cargo in January–September 2026, the highest volume among the country's major international transport corridors, according to the State Statistical Committee. Official figures show that cargo transportation across Azerbaijan's international transport corridors reached a combined...

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