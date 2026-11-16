Sabah and Barcelona set for historic european night in Azerbaijan
By Alimat Aliyeva
Around 50,000 tickets have been sold for the highly anticipated UEFA Champions League match between Azerbaijan's Sabah and Spanish giants Barcelona.
According to Sabah's press service, the figure includes tickets sold through package deals.
The two teams are scheduled to meet on November 25 at Baku Olympic Stadium in the fifth round of the UEFA Champions League league phase. Kick-off is set for 9:45 p.m. local time.
The match is expected to attract significant interest from football fans, with Barcelona's visit to Baku generating considerable excitement among local supporters.
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