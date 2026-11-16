Israeli professor declares 'end of Zionism' and urges citizens to leave the country

16 November 2026 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli sociologist Professor Oz Almog has declared that the Zionist project has reached its “end”, warning that Israel has crossed a “point of no return” amid deepening political, social and religious divisions.

In an interview with Israeli news outlet Walla from Greece, Almog, a professor at the University of Haifa known for his research on Israeli identity and society, argued that the country's problems have become too deeply entrenched to be resolved through a change of government.

The 66-year-old academic described Israel as having developed into a “semi-fascist entity”, expressing concern over what he sees as a fundamental transformation of the country's political and social institutions.

According to Almog, removing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power would not be sufficient to reverse the underlying trends affecting Israeli society.

His remarks reflect a broader criticism of Israel's political direction, extending beyond the current government to the country's institutional and social structures.

Almog also warned about what he described as a continuing wave of “quiet emigration”, involving highly educated and skilled Israelis leaving the country.

He pointed particularly to the departure of doctors, engineers, scientists and technology professionals, arguing that the loss of such workers could undermine Israel's long-term economic and social prospects.

The professor, whose father served as a commander in the Israeli Navy, has addressed these concerns in his new book, A Land Absent: Is It Time to Leave Israel?

The publication examines the question of whether Israelis should consider building their futures outside the country.

For Almog, the answer is affirmative.

His comments, delivered from Greece, present a pessimistic assessment of Israel's future and highlight his concerns about the country's political trajectory, social cohesion and ability to retain highly skilled professionals.