Another tanker comes under attack in Strait of Hormuz, vessel catches fire

16 November 2026 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Another tanker has come under attack in the Strait of Hormuz, with the vessel currently on fire.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported the incident.

"According to the security officer of the company that owns the tanker, the vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile while sailing out of the strait. The impact caused a fire in the ship's engine room," the coordination centre said.

No injuries or missing crew members have been reported as a result of the attack, according to UKMTO.

The name of the vessel and its flag state have not been disclosed.

Earlier, on July 8, US President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire had been violated and ordered fresh strikes against Iran. In response, Iran targeted US military facilities in the Persian Gulf region with missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Although Washington has not ruled out the possibility of Iran returning to negotiations, disagreements over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's nuclear programme and other issues continue to cast uncertainty over the prospects for a peace process.

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has once again been brought to an almost complete standstill.