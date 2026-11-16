Azerbaijan seeks to shift growth burden from state spending to private investment

16 November 2026 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's economic development since independence has been shaped by the strategic use of its oil and gas wealth to build infrastructure, expand industrial capacity and strengthen the foundations of national economic growth. As the country enters a new phase of development, however, the emphasis is gradually shifting towards a different set of drivers. With the private sector expected to play a more prominent role in investment, production and job creation, Baku is seeking to broaden the foundations of growth and build on the economic capacity accumulated over the past decades.

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov set out that shift in parliament as the government prepared its 2027 budget. The most important suggestion he put forward was not a goal for how much non-oil production should increase. Rather, it was a new role for the state: from being the primary investor to becoming a partner who is ready to take risks with enterprises. This is quite an audacious suggestion for an economy that gained such financial reserves thanks to oil.

The initial position is particularly comfortable for the government. Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund was worth $74bn by the end of September as per the latest reported financial statements. In contrast to other countries with greater debt levels, Baku does not have to undertake reforms after creating an emergency fiscal situation first. This gives more room for action, but at the same time creates the temptation to continue solving business problems through public finances.

Government figures suggest the revenue base is broadening, diversified per se. Jabbarov predicted non-oil budget revenues to be AZN 22.2bn ($13.1bn) in 2026, compared to AZN 12.9bn ($7.6bn) in 2021. The draft budget for 2027 includes non-oil revenue of AZN 23.8bn ($14bn), which makes up 60.6% of total income. At the same time, oil and gas will provide AZN 15.5bn ($9.1bn). Total expenses of AZN 42.4bn ($24.9bn) exceed total income of AZN 39.3bn ($23.2bn).

However, the "elephant in the room" should also be addressed. A higher level of non-oil taxation does not equate to being free of oil. Companies in construction, retail and services could be paying non-oil taxes but still dependent on public contracts and revenues that come from oil earnings. What the government needs to do is make sure that non-oil demand becomes less dependent on the fiscal cycle of the oil sector. The State Statistical Committee's January–October data also show non-oil GDP growth of 2.9%, transport and storage growth of 10.2%, and ICT growth of 9.9%. GDP grew only 1.7% despite a significant investment grow around +9.7%, gives one a suggestion that Azerbaijan's investment is growing. But it raises another question: then why isn't its economy accelerating?

Changing who creates the next job

The Minister referred to a bigger formal business economy. The VAT payers increased by 3.5 since 2018, whereas the ratio of private non-oil businesses in registered employment contracts has grown from 39% to 57% during the same period. Besides, more than 23% of the non-oil industrial exports come from industrial zones, which is an additional sign of structural transformation. However, the indicators of tax registration and formal employment are far from being an adequate way of assessing productivity.

The recent figures on output are rather promising but still moderate. The State Statistical Committee announced that GDP growth reached only 1.7% in January-October 2026 due to the reduction of oil and gas production by 0.9%. The non-oil output has grown by 2.9%, while the transport and storage sector and the information and communication sector have increased by 10.2% and 9.9%, respectively.

Another approach suggested is the use of locally manufactured products in government procurement. If done in a competitive manner, this will assist domestic firms to reach a certain level of efficiency, allowing them to export their products. However, if done without caution, it will only shift dependence from imported products to government orders.

Exporting more than is actually what lies underground

Exports constitute a greater challenge, as foreign customers do not have any obligation to reciprocate domestic industrial policy. According to preliminary data by Azerbaijan’s economic reform center, in the first ten months of 2026, non-oil exports, excluding non-monetary gold, totalled $3.6bn, which is 20.8% more year on year. Non-oil goods exports are expected to exceed $4.2bn in 2026. The export growth is attributed to aluminium products, sugar, cotton and processed foodstuffs, despite the fact that much of the export is commodity-based and low-value-added manufacturing.

Azerbaijan aims to develop further along the value chain. Alat Free Economic Zone, industrial parks and preferential trade agreements are meant to encourage businesses serving multiple markets instead of just the Azerbaijani one. The geographical location presents an extra option for the producer: he/she can benefit from closeness to the Caspian Sea, the Middle Corridor, and adjacent consumer markets. However, transit routes provide options but no customers – businesses require stable policies, a skilled workforce, and reliable delivery.

Services could prove to be equally vital. Logistics, software, tourism, banking and data centers do not need Azerbaijan to ship out another barrel of crude oil. One such case in point is Azercosmos, which generated $19.6 million from satellite telecommunication services to its clients in 36 countries from January to September. This is a minuscule sum compared to the profits made through oil, but an illustrative one nonetheless.

Funding is by far the most difficult aspect of the proposed strategy, as the government has laid down the basis of legislation for venture capitalism and crowdfunding, has set up regulations regarding capital markets and has provided very generous tax exemptions for technology firms. The intention behind all these steps is to attract savings and investments from within and not to depend on budgetary allocations for expansion of enterprises.

According to the 2026 IMF assessment, all this implementation is required because the country requires deep financial markets, more competition among banks, good governance of state-owned enterprises and decreased subsidies and regulated prices. The IMF staff report accompanying it highlights that a strong commercial presence of the state could crowd out private investments. Even easy access to credit would be useless if the established entities had access to the markets.

With Azerbaijan’s oil reserves, there can be a measured approach to building industrial capacity; however, risk sharing should not be about risk avoidance by simply transferring privately held risks to the public accounts. An open co-investment strategy, coupled with objective selection of projects and viable exit opportunities, will make such an approach credible.

Now comes the test of maturity

Azerbaijan is in an unusually strong position to attempt this transition. Few resource economies enter a structural shift with large reserves, low debt and years to plan. That is precisely why the standard should be demanding. Minister Jabbarov wants the non-oil sector to account for 82% of GDP by 2030. Despite the GDP metric being the only broad, "ideal" metric, by 2030, success will not be measured by a headline share of GDP, but by whether non-oil firms are productive enough to compete abroad, whether they attract investors who do not depend on state backing, and whether tax revenues can sustain public spending as oil money recedes, hopefully. The minister has described the state’s new role, and the coming years will show whether private capital agrees to share the risk.