US F-35 fighter jet sends emergency signal over Gulf of Oman
A US fifth-generation F-35 fighter jet reportedly transmitted an emergency landing signal while flying over the Gulf of Oman, according to Russian news agency TASS.
Citing a source in air traffic control services, the agency reported that the aircraft, identified as a Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II, requested an emergency landing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
“A Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II fifth-generation fighter jet sent an emergency signal to land in the United Arab Emirates after flying from Asia and passing over the Gulf of Oman,” the source told TASS.
The source did not disclose the circumstances that prompted the emergency signal.
However, the aircraft reportedly landed safely at a military base in the region.
No further details were provided regarding the jet's technical condition or the reason for the emergency landing request.
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