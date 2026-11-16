Ronaldinho returns to competitive football after 11 years with italian club Ravenna

16 November 2026 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho has returned to competitive football for the first time in 11 years, making his debut for Italian club Ravenna at the age of 46.

The former Ballon d'Or winner was named in the starting lineup for Ravenna's Serie C Group B encounter against Forli.

The Brazilian midfielder played the first half before being replaced by Matteo Macco after the break. Ravenna went on to secure a 2-0 victory, with Ronaldinho playing a part in the team's opening goal.

Ronaldinho had effectively ended his professional playing career after representing Brazilian side Fluminense in 2015. During his illustrious career, the former Barcelona and AC Milan star scored 299 goals.

The Brazilian icon has also become one of the shareholders of Ravenna, adding an ownership role to his involvement with the Italian club.

Ronaldinho has not ruled out making further appearances on the pitch, saying he would gladly return if the club's president asked him to do so.