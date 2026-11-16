Azerbaijan house attracts visitors at Turkic States Culture Park in Ankara [PHOTOS]

16 November 2026 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Azerbaijan House at the newly inaugurated Turkic States Culture Park in Ankara is attracting considerable interest from visitors.

Located within the Beştepe National Garden, on the grounds of the Turkish Presidential Complex, the park was established to promote the shared cultural heritage and values of the Turkic world.

The park features traditional national pavilions representing each Turkic state, with monuments reflecting their respective cultural heritage erected in front of them.

The Azerbaijan House was built as part of a project by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture and organised by the Azerbaijan Cultural Centre in Türkiye.

Dedicated to the rich architectural legacy of 12th-century Azerbaijani architect Ajami Nakhchivani and marking the 900th anniversary of his birth, the pavilion draws inspiration from one of his masterpieces, the Momine Khatun Mausoleum. Its design incorporates the mausoleum's distinctive architectural style, decorative patterns and elegant ornamental details, with the structure taking the shape of an eight-pointed star.

Inside the Azerbaijan House, eight information sections showcase the country's rich history, culture, literature and carpet-weaving traditions, as well as cultural landmarks such as Gobustan and Shusha.

Interactive presentations are displayed on electronic screens using specialised digital programmes. Visitors can explore Azerbaijan's map, historical monuments, national music and cultural heritage through these multimedia installations.

One of the pavilion's most striking features is an artistic installation comprising traditional musical instruments that represent the rich musical heritage of Azerbaijan and the wider Turkic world. The composition offers visitors a visually engaging presentation of the region's shared musical and cultural traditions.

Another prominent attraction is the monumental composition titled “Symphony of Infinity”, erected in front of the Azerbaijan House.

Created by Azerbaijani Honoured Artist Rashad Mehdiyev, the artwork symbolises the country's rich cultural heritage, national identity and the enduring nature of its historical memory.

Inspired by traditional Azerbaijani motifs, including the buta pattern, flames, the waves of the Caspian Sea and the double helix of DNA, the composition conveys the idea of a spiritual and cultural bridge between the past and the future, as well as between East and West.

The Azerbaijan House has become an important cultural and promotional destination, offering residents of Ankara and visitors to the Turkish capital an opportunity to explore Azerbaijan's history, traditions and national values.

As part of the “Weekend – Sunday” initiative organised by the Azerbaijan Cultural Centre in Türkiye, regular promotional programmes, cultural events, meetings and guided tours are held at the pavilion. The activities bring together representatives of various universities, student and youth organisations, as well as volunteer groups.