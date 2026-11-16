SOCAR invests €78.4 million in Romania, expands fuel station network to 110

16 November 2026 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) has invested 400 million Romanian lei (approximately €78.4 million) in Romania's economy to date, the company has announced.

SOCAR operates in Romania through SOCAR Petroleum SA, established in 2011. The company has gradually expanded its presence in the country's fuel market by developing its retail filling station network and logistics infrastructure.

One of the major milestones in SOCAR's Romanian operations has been the expansion of its network of filling stations. By the end of 2025, the company had increased the number of its stations in Romania to 91, with an initial target of exceeding 100 outlets in 2026.

On October 30, SOCAR inaugurated its 100th filling station in the Romanian city of Galati, further strengthening its position in the country's retail fuel market. The new facility offers petrol and diesel under the Nano brand. It also features a Nar café serving Azerbaijani and locally sourced products.

SOCAR currently operates 110 filling stations across Romania.

The company's activities in the country extend beyond retail fuel sales. SOCAR operates three fuel storage terminals in Teius, Onesti and Constanta, providing infrastructure for storing fuel and distributing it across its filling station network.

In financial terms, SOCAR Petroleum SA generated revenue of 3.9 billion Romanian lei (approximately €750 million) in 2025, representing a 9.7% increase compared with the previous year. The figures reflect the company's expanding business operations and growing turnover in the Romanian market.

SOCAR entered the Romanian market in 2011, initially operating 13 filling stations. It has since expanded its network across various regions of the country.

Romania has become one of SOCAR's important operational markets within the European Union. The company's investments cover the development of retail fuel outlets, storage facilities and domestic fuel supply capabilities.