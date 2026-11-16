Turkish cargo launches first regular Istanbul-Yerevan freight flight

16 November 2026 16:04 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Turkish Cargo, the cargo division of Turkish Airlines, has operated its first scheduled freight flight on the Istanbul-Yerevan-Istanbul route.

The aviation news portal Aroportist reported the development, noting that the inaugural flight took place on Sunday.

According to the publication, the launch of the new route is aimed at developing cargo transportation between Türkiye and Armenia, improving logistics efficiency and expanding Turkish Airlines' international transportation network.

Turkish Airlines has also been operating regular passenger flights between Istanbul and Yerevan since March.