Gas exports to Europe via TAP surpass 64 billion cubic metres

16 November 2026 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has delivered more than 64 billion cubic metres of natural gas to European markets since beginning commercial operations in 2020, according to a statement issued by the TAP consortium marking the pipeline's sixth anniversary.

The consortium said the pipeline has ensured the safe transportation of natural gas to European consumers over the past six years, contributing to Europe's energy security and diversification of energy supply sources.

TAP also emphasised its continued efforts to strengthen the pipeline's operational resilience and adapt its infrastructure to changing demands in the European energy market.

“Six years later, we continue to develop our infrastructure,” the consortium said.

TAP forms the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, transporting natural gas produced at Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to European markets.

The 877-kilometre pipeline begins at the Greek–Turkish border, crosses Greece and Albania, passes beneath the Adriatic Sea and reaches southern Italy.

The pipeline has an initial annual transportation capacity of 10 billion cubic metres, with the potential to expand capacity to 20 billion cubic metres per year.