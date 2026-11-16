Jordan bans Telegram over alleged spread of extremist content amid security crackdown

16 November 2026 18:32 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Jordanian authorities have banned the Telegram messaging application, citing concerns over the dissemination of illegal content and material described as extremist.

The country's Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced the decision on Monday amid heightened security measures following a series of deadly attacks.

In its statement, the PSD urged citizens to “exercise caution when using social media applications, to avoid interacting with accounts, links, or entities of unknown origin, and to report any unlawful practices or content through official channels”.

The ban follows an attack on a Greek Orthodox church in the village of Hammoud, in Jordan's west-central Karak governorate, which left nine people dead last month.

On Sunday, three men were sentenced to death by hanging in connection with the attack.

Following the church shooting, Jordanian forces carried out air strikes in neighbouring Syria. Authorities in Amman said the strikes killed 20 members of the ISIL (ISIS) armed group allegedly linked to the attack.

Security concerns intensified further this month after a security officer was killed and another wounded in Amman in an incident authorities described as a separate terrorist attack.

Telegram, founded in 2013 by Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov, has previously faced scrutiny over its reported use by extremist organisations, including ISIL.

In July, Russian authorities issued an arrest warrant for Durov, accusing him of aiding terrorism. The 42-year-old entrepreneur is believed to be residing in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and could face life imprisonment in Russia if convicted. He is also reportedly under investigation in several other countries.

Telegram offers end-to-end encryption for its optional Secret Chats, although regular conversations on the platform are not end-to-end encrypted by default.

The messaging service remains widely used across the Middle East and North Africa, a region estimated to account for approximately 8% of its global user base.