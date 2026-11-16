EU sanctions 113 Russian individuals, entities

16 November 2026 18:32 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The European Council announced on Monday that it expanded the list of sanctioned Russian individuals and entities by 113, including the e-commerce giant Wildberries and almost 50 banks and financial institutions for their role in providing and processing a "substantial source of revenue to Russia’s war of aggression."

The Council also designated Russian energy firms and businesspeople, as well as companies from the United Arab Emirates, China, Seychelles and Oman buying Russian oil and individuals linked to the so-called shadow fleet, which transports Russian fuel exports.

The sanctioned entities and individuals are subject to an asset freeze and a travel ban to the European Union.