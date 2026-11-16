EU approves €8B payment package for Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Monday that the European Commission and the European Council approved the "largest-ever single disbursement" of €8 billion to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility.
"Importantly, this decision comes after Ukraine has fulfilled more than 20 reform commitments and confirms that Ukraine is delivering on what we agree with the European Union.
It is crucial that this progress is also reflected in the opening of the last two negotiation clusters on Ukraine's accession to the European Union," Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.
The Ukrainian president also thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for her "personal efforts" to expedite this payment, and emphasized that Kyiv's financial sustainability is crucial for the common European security.
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