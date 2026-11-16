Azerbaijan and Pakistan explore deeper cooperation in transport, energy and education [PHOTOS]

16 November 2026 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Pakistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Qasim Mohiuddin, has discussed opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation during a visit to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The ambassador met with Jeyhun Jalilov, the plenipotentiary representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan, to exchange views on strengthening economic, educational and cultural ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides emphasised that relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan continue to develop under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, based on friendship, brotherhood and mutual trust.

Both sides also welcomed the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia within the framework of the ongoing peace process.

The discussions highlighted Nakhchivan's strategic importance in developing transport connectivity along the Middle Corridor, as well as the autonomous republic's economic potential and opportunities in renewable energy.

The participants also examined incentives available to entrepreneurs and ongoing efforts to establish a free economic zone in Nakhchivan.

Education was another key area of discussion. The sides noted that nearly 2,000 international students are currently enrolled at Nakhchivan State University, including students from Pakistan.

They emphasised that expanding cooperation between Nakhchivan State University and leading Pakistani higher education institutions would create additional opportunities for academic exchanges and bilateral educational partnerships.

Ambassador Mohiuddin also highlighted the sister-city relationship between Nakhchivan and Lahore, calling for stronger cooperation between the two cities.

He noted that reciprocal meetings between officials from Nakhchivan and Lahore, as well as their respective regions, could contribute to advancing practical cooperation.

The meeting also addressed opportunities to strengthen cultural exchanges, with both sides highlighting Azerbaijan's and Pakistan's historical and cultural heritage.

They exchanged views on initiatives aimed at promoting each country's cultural traditions and heritage in the other, alongside broader efforts to deepen bilateral relations.