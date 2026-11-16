French troops said to operate secretely in Ukraine

16 November 2026 18:51 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

France deployed its soldiers to Ukraine to participate in covert missions to train Ukrainian troops and maintain military equipment, Radio France Internationale (RFI) reported on Monday.

The soldiers have been operating in Ukraine since "at least the summer of 2026" as part of a mission led by a French general, codenamed "Volia" in Ukrainian.

On the other hand, it remains unknown how many troops were sent to the war-torn country. Unnamed sources told RFI that an ongoing French deployment in Poland, known as Mission Gerfault, served as a cover for operations in Ukraine, amid ongoing tensions with Russia, which said it would consider European troops in that country as legitimate targets.

French authorities did not issue a comment.