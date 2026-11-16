Lithuania may close its border with Russia

16 November 2026 19:48 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that his country may consider closing its border with Russia and backed Estonia's decision to close all border crossings with Russia over an alleged sabotage attack on an Estonian defense company.

"Lithuania could also make such decisions, but we must take all circumstances into account, first and foremost the fact that we are a transit country to Kaliningrad," Nauseda stated.

"However, if efforts to destabilise the situation in the region continue, there must be a response," he added.

Kremlin, however, denied involvement in the incident, arguing Estonia provided no evidence to support the allegation.