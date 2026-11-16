BMW chairman meets Chinese deputy trade chief
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced on Monday that China's Vice Minister and Deputy Representative for International Trade Negotiations Ling Ji met with BMW Group's Board of Management Chairman Oliver Zipse to discuss corporate cooperation between Beijing and the European Union.
According to the ministry, Ling said he hopes that BMW will boost its research and development (R&D) efforts in China and that Beijing is constantly improving its business environment to support foreign-funded automakers, such as BMW.
Meanwhile, Zipse told Ling that his company considers China a "crucial component" of its global market, as well as that it will increase its investments and R&D in China and localize more of its supply chain.
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