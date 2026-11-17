17 November 2026 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

An event commemorating the 232nd anniversary of the birth of Mirza Shafi Vazeh, one of the prominent figures of Azerbaijani literature, poet and thinker, has been held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The event was jointly organised by the Georgian Azerbaijani Students Union (GASU) and the Public Union of “Leaders of the New Generation”.

As part of the commemorative programme, participants first visited the poet’s grave at the Pantheon of Prominent Azerbaijanis, where they paid tribute to his memory.

A literary and cultural gathering was subsequently held at the Tbilisi Botanical Garden, focusing on Vazeh’s life and literary legacy, his years in Tbilisi, his contribution to education, the literary and philosophical circle he founded under the name “Divani-Hikmat”, and the recognition his works received across Europe.

The Tbilisi period of Mirza Shafi Vazeh’s life, spanning 1840–1852, was a defining chapter in the development of his intellectual identity, teaching career and international reputation.

After leaving the conservative environment of Ganja, Vazeh found Tbilisi to be a centre of intellectual freedom and creative expression.

In 1840, with the assistance of his friend and former student Mirza Fatali Akhundzadeh, Vazeh was appointed as a teacher of Azerbaijani and Persian at the Tbilisi District School.

In 1846, he returned to Ganja, where he taught at a newly established district school. However, in 1850, the poet moved back to Tbilisi and continued his teaching career at the Tbilisi Gymnasium until the end of his life.

Mirza Shafi Vazeh passed away in Tbilisi in 1852. He was buried in the city's Muslim cemetery, on the grounds of what is now the Tbilisi Botanical Garden, at the Pantheon of Prominent Azerbaijanis.

The commemorative event served as a tribute to the poet's enduring literary contribution and highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting Azerbaijan's cultural and intellectual heritage in Georgia.