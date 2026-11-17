17 November 2026 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The United Kingdom and Azerbaijan are expanding military cooperation, including joint military training, cybersecurity collaboration and the development of defence capabilities.

British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Duncan Norman made the remarks at a press conference in Baku on Tuesday.

He said the two countries had conducted their first joint cyber defence exercise this year, while military training cooperation had reached an unprecedented level.

“British military teams have conducted training in Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijani officers are training alongside their counterparts from the British Army and the Royal Navy,” Norman said.

He stressed that, alongside expanding cooperation in cybersecurity, operational capabilities and the defence industry, the programme represented the most ambitious initiative undertaken so far within the framework of bilateral defence cooperation.

“We will build on this foundation to deepen our defence cooperation through training and opportunities to benefit from British expertise. At the same time, we will support the development of Azerbaijan’s own capabilities,” the ambassador said.

Norman also noted that security cooperation between the two countries extended beyond the defence sector.

According to the ambassador, the UK is working with Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies to combat serious organised crime, including drug trafficking, illegal migration and cybercrime.