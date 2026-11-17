17 November 2026 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A forensic expert has questioned the official conclusion that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in August 2019, arguing that injuries documented during his autopsy were more consistent with homicide.

Dr Michael Freeman, editor-in-chief of the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine, told CBS News that his assessment of Epstein's injuries raised questions about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Freeman's findings were based on autopsy records and photographs provided by Epstein's brother. His assessment was presented in London on Monday.

According to the forensic expert, the documented injuries were more consistent with homicide than suicide, contradicting the official determination made by New York authorities.

However, New York City's Office of Chief Medical Examiner has maintained its original findings and continues to classify Epstein's death as suicide.

Epstein was found dead on August 10, 2019, while being held at a federal detention facility in Manhattan awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

His death was officially ruled a suicide by hanging.