17 November 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan is approaching a critical stage in its economic transition. With oil production facing structural constraints and global energy markets increasingly shaped by geopolitical shifts and the energy transition, the country's next growth cycle will depend more heavily on what happens outside the hydrocarbon industry. The government's latest projections suggest that Baku is preparing for precisely this shift, although the numbers also reveal how much work remains.

Gross domestic product is expected to grow by an average of 3.3% annually in 2027–2030, while the non-oil and gas economy is projected to expand by 4.4%. The gap between the two figures is central to understanding Azerbaijan's economic strategy. It signals an effort to establish domestic industries and services as increasingly important sources of growth, employment and fiscal revenue.

The sectoral forecasts are particularly revealing. Non-oil and gas industry is expected to grow by more than 7% annually, information and communications by over 11%, and tourism by more than 8%. These are considerably different economic engines, yet their combined expansion could reshape the country's production structure. Manufacturing offers opportunities for import substitution and export development, technology creates scope for higher-value services, while tourism can generate income across a wider geographical area.

The government's ambition is reflected in another significant projection: the non-oil and gas sector's share of GDP is expected to increase from 71.5% in 2025 to 82% by 2030. This would represent a substantial structural change. However, the composition of that growth matters as much as its headline contribution. A larger non-oil economy becomes strategically valuable when it generates competitive exports, attracts private capital, improves productivity and creates sustainable employment.

Recent figures offer some evidence that the transition is gaining momentum. During January–October 2026, non-oil and gas industry expanded by 5.9%, transport by 10.2%, and information and communications by 9.9%. The performance of transport is particularly relevant to Azerbaijan's ambition to position itself as a regional connectivity and logistics centre. Its geographical location between Central Asia, the Black Sea and European markets creates opportunities to capture a larger share of international trade flows.

Yet infrastructure investment alone will determine only part of this opportunity. The commercial success of transport corridors depends on competitive tariffs, predictable customs procedures, efficient border crossings and the ability to attract international cargo operators. Azerbaijan's logistics ambitions therefore have a direct connection with its broader investment climate.

Technology presents another potentially important source of economic transformation. Annual growth exceeding 11% in information and communications would place the sector among the fastest-growing components of the economy. Telecommunications, software development, cloud services, cybersecurity and data infrastructure can generate higher-value economic activity while improving efficiency in traditional industries. The expansion of digital services could also strengthen Azerbaijan's position as a regional business and technology hub.

Tourism offers a different but equally relevant opportunity. The sector is expected to maintain annual growth above 8% in 2027–2030, following average annual expansion of more than 18% during 2022–2026. The figures suggest that tourism is becoming an increasingly established component of economic diversification. Its broader economic contribution extends to hospitality, construction, transport, restaurants, retail and regional entrepreneurship.

The more modest projections for agriculture deserve equal attention. Average annual growth of 2.8% in 2027–2030 would leave the sector expanding at a slower pace than manufacturing, technology and tourism. For an economy seeking to strengthen domestic production, agricultural productivity remains strategically important. Modern irrigation, food processing, storage infrastructure and access to export markets could help increase the sector's economic contribution.

The fiscal dimension is equally important. Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has described the government's forecasting approach as conservative, with greater emphasis on capital expenditure efficiency and prudent resource allocation. This reflects an important policy consideration: the effectiveness of public investment will increasingly matter alongside its volume. Infrastructure projects, industrial incentives and technology programmes need to generate measurable economic returns, particularly through private-sector investment and additional productive capacity.

Azerbaijan's projected GDP growth of 2.7% in 2027 also suggests that the transition will be gradual. The average annual growth target of 3.3% for 2027–2030 is consistent with a strategy focused on structural improvement rather than a short-term acceleration. For investors, the more relevant question is whether the expansion of non-oil industries will translate into commercially viable opportunities and a broader range of domestic companies capable of competing internationally.

Ultimately, Azerbaijan's economic ambitions will be measured by the relationship between diversification and productivity. The projected 82% non-oil share of GDP by 2030 is an important benchmark, but the deeper objective is to create an economy in which industrial production, technology, logistics and services generate increasingly sophisticated output. That transition would strengthen fiscal resilience, broaden the country's export base and create additional sources of long-term growth.

The next four years will therefore be less about changing economic targets and more about demonstrating that Azerbaijan can turn its investment capacity into a more competitive private-sector economy. The projections establish the direction. Their economic significance will depend on execution.

* AI-generated picture