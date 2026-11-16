16 November 2026 22:56 (UTC+04:00)

We've addressed this issue repeatedly," Medvedev said, attending a "For Freedom of Nations" committee meeting.

"It's important to continue addressing the issue of interference in the sovereign affairs of states, including the conduct of election campaigns.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev accused Western countries on Monday of "shamelessly" interfering in electoral processes in other nations.

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